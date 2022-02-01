Analysts Set Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Price Target at €126.64

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €126.91 ($142.59).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) price target on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($170.79) target price on Safran in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on Safran in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($150.56) price target on Safran in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective on Safran in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SAF traded up €2.68 ($3.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €106.62 ($119.80). The stock had a trading volume of 997,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($103.78). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €107.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €109.95.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

