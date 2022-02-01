Analysts Set Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target at $186.21

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $247,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB traded up $3.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.59. 416,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,433. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $187.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.65.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.