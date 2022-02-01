Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cascades (CAS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cascades (TSE: CAS) in the last few weeks:

2/1/2022 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Cascades was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$16.00.

1/27/2022 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.50 to C$20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00.

1/10/2022 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

1/5/2022 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

12/29/2021 – Cascades was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$18.00.

12/29/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.50 to C$19.50.

12/23/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/23/2021 – Cascades was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$18.00.

12/23/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.50 to C$19.50.

12/3/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CAS traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.70. 325,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,889. Cascades Inc. has a 52 week low of C$12.60 and a 52 week high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.79.

Get Cascades Inc alerts:

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1,000.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 1.2781218 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.