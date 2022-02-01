Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cascades (CAS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cascades (TSE: CAS) in the last few weeks:
- 2/1/2022 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2022 – Cascades was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$16.00.
- 1/27/2022 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.50 to C$20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00.
- 1/10/2022 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$15.00.
- 1/5/2022 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50.
- 12/29/2021 – Cascades was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$18.00.
- 12/29/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.50 to C$19.50.
- 12/23/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/23/2021 – Cascades was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$18.00.
- 12/23/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.50 to C$19.50.
- 12/3/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of CAS traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.70. 325,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,889. Cascades Inc. has a 52 week low of C$12.60 and a 52 week high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.79.
Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1,000.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 1.2781218 EPS for the current year.
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.