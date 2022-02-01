Analyzing Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) & Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 51.74% 6.98% 3.98% Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.50 billion 1.65 $700.41 million $5.15 3.93 Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Technology Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 1 4 2 0 2.14 Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.09%.

Volatility & Risk

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology Solutions has a beta of -5.54, indicating that its share price is 654% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions beats Technology Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units. The firm solutions include All EMRs, All Population Health Management, Patient Engagement, Precision Medicine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Technology Solutions Company Profile

Technology Solutions Co. provides business solutions to the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

