Analyzing APA (NASDAQ:APA) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI)

APA (NASDAQ:APA) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for APA and Glori Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 7 10 1 2.67 Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

APA currently has a consensus target price of $35.03, suggesting a potential upside of 5.48%.

Profitability

This table compares APA and Glori Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 8.91% -393.47% 7.32% Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

APA has a beta of 4.73, suggesting that its stock price is 373% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glori Energy has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares APA and Glori Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $4.44 billion 2.72 -$4.86 billion $1.50 22.14 Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Glori Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than APA.

Summary

APA beats Glori Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Glori Energy Company Profile

Glori Energy Inc. engages in oil and gas exploration activities. It is a technology focused energy company that deploys its proprietary biotechnology to facilitate the secondary production of oil. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, AERO Services and Corporate. Glori Energy was founded on April 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

