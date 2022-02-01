Analyzing Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenidge Generation and DATATRAK International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $20.11 million 6.69 -$3.29 million N/A N/A DATATRAK International $7.16 million 2.71 -$90,000.00 ($0.01) -799.20

DATATRAK International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenidge Generation.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and DATATRAK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A DATATRAK International -0.09% -0.47% -0.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Greenidge Generation and DATATRAK International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 1 0 3.00 DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 288.27%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats DATATRAK International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses. The company was founded on January 27, 2021 and is headquartered Dresden, NY.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

