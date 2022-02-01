Andrew B. Macdonald Purchases 5,000 Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Stock

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Director Andrew B. Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$340,000.

TSE TPZ opened at C$18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.85. Topaz Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$19.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 113.96.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$55.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 383.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPZ. Raymond James lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Topaz Energy to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cormark restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

