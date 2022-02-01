Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Down 3.8%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 28,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,263,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -70.58 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $285,600. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after purchasing an additional 831,977 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Angi by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after acquiring an additional 789,379 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angi by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 802,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 467,166 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Angi by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,501,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,462,000 after acquiring an additional 368,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Angi by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,146,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 335,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

