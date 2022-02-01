Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($53.78) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AAL. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,075 ($41.34) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.09) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($44.37) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.06) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,870 ($38.59) to GBX 2,900 ($38.99) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,255 ($43.76).

Get Anglo American alerts:

LON AAL opened at GBX 3,297.50 ($44.33) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £44.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,072.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,979.70. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,350 ($31.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,575.50 ($48.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($38.95) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,218.16). Insiders have bought 221 shares of company stock worth $640,067 over the last quarter.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.