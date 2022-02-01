AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,181 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,392,893 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $358,062,000 after acquiring an additional 264,305 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,305,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,740 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,758,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,998,000 after acquiring an additional 554,742 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 4,974,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,537,000 after acquiring an additional 306,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,758,958 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares in the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AU stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

