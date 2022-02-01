ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Trading Down 4.5%

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.61 and last traded at $38.61. Approximately 2,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 81,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.42.

ANIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.21.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 49,450.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 373,351 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,436,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after buying an additional 70,030 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,829,000. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

