Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 232,139 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,113,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $197,769,000 after purchasing an additional 61,459 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 173,020 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 249,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,984,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $530,020,000 after purchasing an additional 183,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

