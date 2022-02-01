Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $210.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.11.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.05. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

