Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the December 31st total of 229,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of APVO opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 248.45% and a negative net margin of 265.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

APVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other Aptevo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,794,976.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $3,081,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.