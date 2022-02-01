APYSwap (APYS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $124,660.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. APYSwap has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $124,660.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00051032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,762.83 or 0.07147697 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,541.49 or 0.99710515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00054267 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006842 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

