Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Price Target Raised to 38.90

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from 31.50 to 38.90 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

ACKAY opened at $19.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $24.96.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

