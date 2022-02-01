Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 103.0% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the third quarter worth $189,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the third quarter worth $259,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth $625,000.

Shares of ATSPT stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $9.92.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

