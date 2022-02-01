Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.85

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 49659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $723.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.21 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

