Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives $49.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.88.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCT opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $89.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

