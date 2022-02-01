Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Invests $750,000 in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 0.30% of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,745,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,142,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DALS opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.26.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

