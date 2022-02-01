Aristides Capital LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 49,562 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,563,000 after buying an additional 26,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after buying an additional 36,307 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $88.51. 5,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,014. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.62. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.