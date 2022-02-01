Aristides Capital LLC Makes New $395,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 451,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after buying an additional 245,764 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 80,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.04.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.20. 132,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,912,408. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

