Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Generac were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 57.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNRC opened at $282.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $248.07 and a one year high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.65.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. OTR Global downgraded Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.00.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

