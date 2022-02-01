Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

