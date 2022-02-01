Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.51 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% in the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 56,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 25.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,476.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

ARE opened at $194.84 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.37 and a one year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

