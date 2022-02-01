Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.55 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK stock opened at $160.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.25 and its 200 day moving average is $174.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.