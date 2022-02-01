Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,147 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.22. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.