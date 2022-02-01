Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,815 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 25.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 22,045 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 259.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,253,000 after buying an additional 241,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.99 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

