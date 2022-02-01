Ark (ARK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.49 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Ark has a market capitalization of $120.68 million and $2.49 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 134,827,347 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

