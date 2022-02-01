Arosa Capital Management LP Invests $1.52 Million in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.8% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 91,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Oppenheimer cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:MWA traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.11%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

