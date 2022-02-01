Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given New $46.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARWR. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.43.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $52.76 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.31 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $1,268,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,875 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,154. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 328,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $756,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

