Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,778 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.35% of AdvanSix worth $15,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 16.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 201.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 15.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 30,508 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 10.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.