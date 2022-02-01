Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 71,800 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $16,333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,311 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $341,269,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,733 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.50.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $190.15 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.20 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.98.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.54, for a total transaction of $1,402,879.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,258 shares of company stock worth $99,109,958.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

