Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $16.66 Million Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,883 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.88% of GMS worth $16,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in GMS by 48.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 116.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in GMS by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

NYSE GMS opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.01. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,352 shares of company stock worth $4,258,262. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

