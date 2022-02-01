Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $18.86 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81,764 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of Cincinnati Financial worth $18,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $117.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

