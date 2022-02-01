Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,393 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.15% of Darling Ingredients worth $17,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth $160,433,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,095 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 37.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,198,000 after purchasing an additional 665,713 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth $35,424,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 10.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,961,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

Shares of DAR opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.12. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.46.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

