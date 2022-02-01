Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 253,405 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253,405 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.48% of EVERTEC worth $15,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 5.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,877,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,545,000 after purchasing an additional 53,017 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 40.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 47,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Shares of EVTC opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.