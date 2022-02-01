Arturo Préstamo Elizondo Acquires 56,000 Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Stock

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo purchased 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,455.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,239,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,191,633.76.

Arturo Préstamo Elizondo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Arturo Préstamo Elizondo acquired 19,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,458.70.

On Monday, January 24th, Arturo Préstamo Elizondo purchased 18,500 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,435.30.

Shares of SCZ stock remained flat at $C$0.28 on Tuesday. 96,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.81 million and a P/E ratio of -39.29.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.39 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 EPS for the current year.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Zimapan mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico.

