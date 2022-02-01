Arvest Bank Trust Division Acquires 2,902 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in V.F. were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 37.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in V.F. by 73.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 25.2% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Williams Capital cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.65.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

