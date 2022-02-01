Arvest Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 3,060 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Sysco by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Sysco by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average is $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

