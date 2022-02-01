Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Asensus Surgical’s earnings. Asensus Surgical posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asensus Surgical will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Asensus Surgical.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 879.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asensus Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 525.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,707,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 9,560.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,542,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after buying an additional 6,475,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 85.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,387,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after buying an additional 5,254,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 268.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 2,755,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 864.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,591,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after buying an additional 2,322,571 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Asensus Surgical stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Asensus Surgical has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

