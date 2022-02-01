ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($53.78) to GBX 3,850 ($51.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($53.78) to GBX 3,040 ($40.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,742.50.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. ASOS has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.