Assetmark Inc. Buys 853 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

AN stock opened at $109.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.72. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.92 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

