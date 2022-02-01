Assetmark Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,283 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 204.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Yale University now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.02 and its 200-day moving average is $103.01. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $108.15.

