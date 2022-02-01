Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,678,000 after buying an additional 606,287 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after buying an additional 539,896 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $182,535,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,895,000 after acquiring an additional 228,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $437.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $465.13 and its 200 day moving average is $473.28. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

