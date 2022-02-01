Assetmark Inc. Makes New $238,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 835 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 38,850 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 21.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 7.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 66.2% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,713,000 after acquiring an additional 76,706 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.93.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $249.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.11. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.40 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

