Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

Shares of ATKR stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.81. 19,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,475. Atkore has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Atkore alerts:

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.