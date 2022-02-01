Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALV. Evercore ISI upgraded Autoliv from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.07.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of ALV stock opened at $99.04 on Monday. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $80.83 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 44.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Autoliv by 111.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,012,000 after buying an additional 2,133,309 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Autoliv by 70.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,051,000 after buying an additional 656,722 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Autoliv by 6,057.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,891,000 after purchasing an additional 411,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 71.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 403,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at about $25,810,000. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.