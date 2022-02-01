Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 393,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after acquiring an additional 53,718 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 733,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,570,000 after buying an additional 143,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 54,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.73. 4,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.73.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 9,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $769,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,505 shares of company stock worth $11,456,983. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.