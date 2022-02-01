Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,092 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Avantor worth $28,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,290 shares of company stock worth $12,086,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.87.

AVTR stock opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

